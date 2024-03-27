OmniAb’s (OABI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OABI. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OABI opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $603.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. OmniAb has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $6.72.

In other OmniAb news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $1,167,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,908,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,096,687.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towerview LLC boosted its position in shares of OmniAb by 29.4% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in OmniAb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of OmniAb by 1.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 580,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

