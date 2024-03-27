ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.83

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as low as $3.94. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 142,195 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $125.55 million, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $89.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ONE Group Hospitality

In other news, insider David Kanen bought 73,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $310,415.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 386,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,731.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 13,202 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 683,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Further Reading

