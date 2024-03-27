OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,657 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after buying an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,223,106. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $178.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.29 and a 52-week high of $181.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.22 and a 200 day moving average of $150.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

