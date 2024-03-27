ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.73.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $80.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

