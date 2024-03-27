ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.22

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.22 and last traded at $79.50, with a volume of 292997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. US Capital Advisors cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 71.35%.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 15.9% during the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,725 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,998,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

