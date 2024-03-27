Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.86

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €10.86 ($11.80) and traded as low as €10.60 ($11.52). Orange shares last traded at €10.64 ($11.57), with a volume of 4,172,384 shares traded.
Orange Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.86.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orange
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.