O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,742,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 880,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,574,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,134.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,064.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $986.56. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $811.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,085.47.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

