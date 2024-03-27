O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,085.47.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,134.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,064.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $986.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $811.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

