Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.30

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.06 ($0.04). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Get Origin Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Origin Enterprises

Origin Enterprises Trading Up 3.0 %

Origin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £3.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 3,953.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alan Ralph acquired 15,000 shares of Origin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £41,700 ($52,698.09). Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.