Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OVV

Ovintiv Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OVV stock opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 15.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,170,000 after acquiring an additional 170,088 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 10.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after acquiring an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 15.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 761,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after acquiring an additional 101,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.