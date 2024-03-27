Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,803 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $397.63 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.63 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $383.66 and its 200 day moving average is $331.65. The company has a market cap of $140.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.