Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $967.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $963.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $957.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $877.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

