Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 100,200 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.98% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $16,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 172.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 27,351 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 80,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GCOW opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

