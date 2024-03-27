Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,222 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,870 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $13,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 176.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 21.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.48. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $69.46.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.26. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4473 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.