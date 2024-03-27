Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $10.46 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,408 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $572,224,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 6,309.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,410,000 after purchasing an additional 246,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $641.05.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $688.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $729.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $655.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.11.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

