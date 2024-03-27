Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $10.59 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 49,302 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.11.

NIKE Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE NKE opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.84 and a 200-day moving average of $103.73. The company has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.