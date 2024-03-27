Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $17.56 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $167.91 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.34 and a 200-day moving average of $160.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

