Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $17.70 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 439.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,675 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $17,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.09 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

