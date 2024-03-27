Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,181 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $248.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $183.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

