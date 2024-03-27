Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,177 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,646 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $14,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 285,559 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $84,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,916 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 598,082 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $176,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,873 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total value of $2,310,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,007,160.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $286.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.83. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

