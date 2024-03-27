Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,818 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total value of $173,104.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,958.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.08.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $245.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.02 and its 200 day moving average is $238.94. The company has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

