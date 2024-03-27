Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 25,700 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $17,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

TMUS opened at $161.10 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $191.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,736,377 shares of company stock valued at $933,729,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

