Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 61,491 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,491 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $195.83 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $126.22 and a 52-week high of $200.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $564.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

