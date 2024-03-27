Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 65,820 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,820 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.54% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $18,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

