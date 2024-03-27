Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 17,065 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,753 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,065 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $206.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.20 and a 200-day moving average of $161.16.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.