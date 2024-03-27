Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 54,465 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 54,465 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $585,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $54,506,605.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,000 shares of company stock worth $20,968,640. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $118.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.03. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $122.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

