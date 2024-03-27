Pachira Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pachira Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,711,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,342,803,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 368.4% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 195,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $96,964,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,310,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $925.61 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $258.50 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $751.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $566.07.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,224 shares of company stock valued at $64,732,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

