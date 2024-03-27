Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.44

Shares of Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.44 and traded as low as $9.40. Pacific Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 2,379 shares trading hands.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $42.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.32.

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks.

