Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.06

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.06 and traded as high as $41.50. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $41.32, with a volume of 2,027 shares trading hands.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Pandora A/S Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter.

Pandora A/S Increases Dividend

About Pandora A/S

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.4347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.39.

(Get Free Report)

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.