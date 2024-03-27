Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.06

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.06 and traded as high as $41.50. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $41.32, with a volume of 2,027 shares trading hands.
Pandora A/S Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06.
Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter.
Pandora A/S Increases Dividend
About Pandora A/S
Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pandora A/S
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.