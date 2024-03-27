Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $585.30

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 585.30 ($7.40) and traded as high as GBX 675.50 ($8.54). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 673.50 ($8.51), with a volume of 389,460 shares trading hands.

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 666.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 585.30. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,020.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,606.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Graeme Yorston acquired 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £3,158.75 ($3,991.85). In related news, insider Graeme Yorston acquired 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 665 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £3,158.75 ($3,991.85). Also, insider Zoe Howorth bought 6,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 639 ($8.08) per share, for a total transaction of £41,796.99 ($52,820.66). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,264 shares of company stock valued at $4,663,470. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.