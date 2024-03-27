Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.37

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.37 and traded as high as C$15.38. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$15.27, with a volume of 190,594 shares traded.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pason Systems

Pason Systems Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of C$93.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$86.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.3096539 EPS for the current year.

Pason Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.