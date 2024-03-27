Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.09. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 501 shares traded.
Patriot Gold Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.
About Patriot Gold
Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of various unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Moss Mine project located in Oatman District of Mohave County Arizona.
