Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.71.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of PAYO opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.81. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $224.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 340,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $1,533,941.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares in the company, valued at $14,107,194.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 340,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $1,533,941.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares in the company, valued at $14,107,194.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $333,749.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 870,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,617.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 440,388 shares of company stock worth $2,069,482. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

