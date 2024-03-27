Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Given New $7.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
PRM opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.56. Perimeter Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63.
Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Perimeter Solutions had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.
