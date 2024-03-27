PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $91,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

