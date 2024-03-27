Pinterest’s (PINS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,484,246. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pinterest by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

