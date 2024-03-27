PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PJT Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PJT Partners

PJT Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:PJT opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.78. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.69.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $466,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at $143,636.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,926 shares of company stock worth $2,875,672 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 19.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.