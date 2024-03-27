PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

PLBY opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

