Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 62 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 59,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,968,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 11,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $397.63 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.63 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $140.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $383.66 and a 200 day moving average of $331.65.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

