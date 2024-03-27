Portside Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

