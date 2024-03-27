Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,241 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,424,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $308.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $317.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.61.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.31.

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock worth $10,044,174 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

