Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PVG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$19.65. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$19.15, with a volume of 232,722 shares changing hands.

Pretium Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.60.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

