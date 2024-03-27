ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.49

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.49 and traded as high as $51.15. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $50.91, with a volume of 2,637 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EET. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $1,102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $669,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

