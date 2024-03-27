ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.16

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.16 and traded as high as $28.44. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 919,589 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter valued at about $226,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

