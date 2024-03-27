Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PFS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFS opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $89,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFS. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 298,744 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $5,873,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,282 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

