Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.95

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.95 and traded as high as C$2.20. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$2.19, with a volume of 6,000 shares traded.
Pulse Seismic Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$113.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.86 million during the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 50.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0373066 earnings per share for the current year.
Pulse Seismic Dividend Announcement
About Pulse Seismic
Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.
