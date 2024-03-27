Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.95

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.95 and traded as high as C$2.20. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$2.19, with a volume of 6,000 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$113.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.86 million during the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 50.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0373066 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pulse Seismic

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

