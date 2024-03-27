PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $122.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PVH from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.27.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $136.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $139.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PVH by 943.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,762,000 after purchasing an additional 987,957 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 648.1% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,987,000 after purchasing an additional 503,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $32,359,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,911,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

