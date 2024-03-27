Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Nkarta in a research report issued on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nkarta’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

NKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Nkarta Trading Down 5.9 %

Nkarta stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 13,661.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nkarta news, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $49,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $84,751.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $49,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $165,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

