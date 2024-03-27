Raymond James & Associates Acquires 22,412 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,412 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Emerson Electric worth $64,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $111.95 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $113.35. The stock has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average of $96.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.