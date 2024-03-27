Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 165.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,978 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Cintas worth $69,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

CTAS opened at $633.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $618.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $565.73. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $436.54 and a 12 month high of $644.96.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.29.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

